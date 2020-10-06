The NFL Appears To Have Had A Trump Campaign Video Removed

President Donald Trump has often used the NFL as a wedge issue, especially when it comes to the protests led by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The league would much rather stay out of politics, but it also didn’t let Trump’s campaign use their footage for a recent meme.

Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, just days after going in for COVID-19 treatment. He has since claimed victory over the virus, though based on the timeline it is highly likely that he still carries the virus. Per multiple reports, it is not expected that the president is totally out of the woods yet, though hopefully he’s experienced the worst of it already.

After Trump’s public return of the White House, his campaign team put out a gif celebrating the occasion. It put Donald Trump’s face over San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk during his remarkable touchdown from Sunday night. A rendering of COVID-19 was put over the head of the Philadelphia Eagles defender that Aiyuk hurdled to get to his score.

On the play, Aiyuk caught a short pass from Nick Mullens well behind the line of scrimmage, and burst through the Philadelphia Eagles defense. After breaking a pair of tackles around the first down marker, he shot up the sideline, hurdling safety Marcus Epps before stumbling into the end zone for the score. It was one of the highlights of the weekend for sure.

Of course, it wasn’t enough for the injury-ridden Niners to knock off the Eagles, who got their first win of the season, 25-20. Plenty of people noted that in response to the Trump meme, which has since been taken down.

The video box in the original tweet now reads “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.” It is unclear whether the request was put in by the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, NBC, or another group with rights to the video. In any event, it has been pulled by Twitter.

I’m sure the President isn’t thrilled by it, though he obviously has much more pressing issues right now as well.