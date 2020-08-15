It’s hard to find an NFL player that had a better week than All-Pro tight end George Kittle. Not only did he agree to a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, he received an endorsement from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

On Thursday, Kittle signed a five-year deal with the 49ers that’s worth $75 million. This contract makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league. He certainly deserves that type of deal after posting 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

San Francisco fans have approved of this extension in large part because Kittle has become their favorite player. Judging off The Rock’s latest tweet, it appears he is also quite fond of the team’s tight end.

“And still. Congrats to my boy George Kittle and the 49ers on his contract. Now the fun part – we go to work,” The Rock wrote on Twitter.

Kittle couldn’t hold back his excitement, replying “Wooooooo!”

Throughout the 2019 season, Kittle would yell “If you smell what the Niners are cooking!” He took that line from The Rock, who had several great phrases during his time as a wrestler.

While it’s been noted that Kittle is having a great start to the month of August, it’s worth highlighting what The Rock has accomplished this month as well. Last week, he became a part-owner of the XFL.

If Kittle wants to keep playing football after his time in the NFL is over, we’d have to imagine The Rock will give “The People’s Tight End” a shot in the XFL.