Elijah Mitchell Dealing With Hamstring Injury: Fans React

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 28: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after running for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Levi's Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

ESPN's Adam Schefter shared concerning news about San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell on Friday. The second-year NFL back is currently dealing with a hamstring injury.

That's never good news for a running back this time of year. It puts Mitchell's status for Week 1 in jeopardy. However, per Schefter, the 49ers expect him to be ready for the season opener on Sept. 11.

With that being said, Mitchell will not play during the preseason.

"49ers’ RB Elijah Mitchell is nursing a hamstring injury that likely will prevent him from playing in the preseason, per league source. Mitchell is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season," wrote Schefter.

Elijah Mitchell showed no signs of being a rookie in 2021. He carried the rock 207 times for 963 yards in 11 games. He also had 19 catches for 137 yards and an additional score.

His availability in Week 1 is going to have significant implications for fantasy football owners. If he's unavailable, Jeff Wilson Jr., Trey Sermon and Tyrion Davis-Price will likely split carries.

"Elijah Mitchell has a hamstring injury. The running back injury bug begins for the #49ers. He should be ready for Week 1 according to @AdamSchefter," said Rohan Chakravarthi.

"Elijah Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury. This guy can’t catch a break," a fan wrote.

"RB Elijah Mitchell did not practice Wednesday -- and although an apparent hamstring injury isn't expected to shelve him for the opener, it's an ominous reminder about last season's injuries he battled through to lead 49ers in rushing as a rookie," wrote Cam Inman.

Talent has never been in question in regards to Elijah Mitchell. Unfortunately, his durability is.

Hopefully Mitchell gets healthy in time for the 49ers' season opener on Sept. 11 vs. the Bears of Chicago.