Erin Andrews Reveals How She Reacted To Jimmy G’s ‘Baby’ Comment

Erin Andrews has seen it all during her time as an NFL sideline reporter. So when 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo referred to her as “baby” after a win last year, she took it in stride.

Following San Francisco’s win over the Arizona Cardinals to move to 8-0 last season, Andrews asked Garoppolo how being undefeated felt.

“Feels great, baby” Garoppolo said live on camera.

The QB of the UNDEFEATED San Francisco @49ers! Jimmy Garoppolo joined @ErinAndrews after the TNF win! pic.twitter.com/eJTdw3WzeJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2019

Andrews said she didn’t derive any meaning from Garoppolo’s comment, chalking it up to him just using “baby” as an expression. But how did Andrews’ husband, former NHL player Jarrett Stoll, feel about it?

“Not sure if anyone knows this. My husband was on the field when it happened,” Andrews said in a recent sit-down with BroBible. “He was behind our camera guy on FOX holding my phone taking a picture. Jimmy G knew my husband was right there.

“Again, I’ll take it, but he wasn’t throwing game my way. Forty two years old. Sure, I’ll take any of it. No, it’s just an expression of like ‘baby’ or ‘babe.’ You watch all those Mic’d Ups with Brady, he says ‘babe’ all the time. One of my favorite things is when Edelman or Gronk does the TB ‘Hey babe.’ And I think that’s maybe where Jimmy got it from.”

Andrews added that her husband paid the comment no mind, and she spoke with San Francisco general manager John Lynch about it postgame.

“I reached out to [49ers General Manager] John Lynch because he was a co-worker of ours at FOX and I just texted him and said, ‘I hope you know I’m good. That’s not what he meant. I get it.’ He goes, ‘I know you’re good.’ Because I don’t take things like that that serious. “Again, Jarret was standing right there on the field. My husband was so pumped, he was like, ‘Hey I’m taking pictures!’”

"Feels great, baby."@erinandrews relives the famous Jimmy Garoppolo post-game interview from 2018 and if there was any spousal discomfort from her husband @jarretstoll. Tune into full @endless__hustle interview: https://t.co/6hUU7xhJTh Presented by: @bostonmarket pic.twitter.com/e4VnzYSsdn — BroBible (@BroBible) February 2, 2021

Given how this season played out, we’d bet Garoppolo would love to relive this moment. He was healthy, undefeated and in charge of a team that would wind up in the Super Bowl.

Now, he’s not sure if San Francisco will replace him before next fall. Things move quickly in the NFL.