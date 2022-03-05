ESPN Analyst Brian Griese Lands NFL Coaching Gig

It turns out ESPN will lose Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese this offseason. In a surprising turn of events, Griese has received an offer to join an NFC team’s coaching staff.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced that Griese will join the San Francisco 49ers‘ coaching staff. He’ll be their quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.

“Former Monday Night Football analyst Brian Griese is leaving ESPN to become the Quarterbacks Coach for the 49ers, sources tell Seth Wickersham and me. Griese and Kyle Shanahan have known each other for years; Griese played QB in Tampa when Shanahan was on the Bucs coaching staff,” Schefter said.

Griese will replace Rich Scangarello, who left earlier this offseason to become the offensive coordinator at Kentucky.

This will be Griese’s first coaching gig in the NFL. He does have a decade of experience as a player, spending time with the Broncos, Dolphins, Buccaneers and Bears.

Griese played three seasons for Mike Shanahan in Denver. That means he’ll be familiar with San Francisco’s offensive system since Kyle Shanahan is the head coach.

Only time will tell if this was the right move for the 49ers. What we can say right now is that it’s an interesting hire by Shanahan.