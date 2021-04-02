ESPN Analyst: “Can’t Rule Out” 49ers Drafting 1 QB at No. 3

When the San Francisco 49ers moved up to No. 3 instead of No. 2 with their blockbuster trade last week, speculation ran wild as to who they might be targeting. But while Justin Fields and Mac Jones have been the most heavily debated potential picks, one insider has a different idea.

On Friday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL insider Dan Graziano told the panel that NDSU QB Trey Lance isn’t someone to be ruled out. He said that while the conversation lately has been brewing for Alabama’s Mac Jones, the conversations he’s had have led him to believe that Lance is squarely in the mix.

“All you hear is Mac Jones, Mac Jones to the 49ers…” Graziano said. “But conversations I’ve had the last couple days have led me to think that I can’t rule out Trey Lance.”

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are considered off the board right now. The Jaguars are expected to take Lawrence with the No. 1 pick, while the Jets will likely take Wilson No. 2 overall.

That leaves either Lance, Jones or Fields for the 49ers.

Trey Lance may be an FCS quarterback, but his athletic ability and arm strength are off the charts.

As a sophomore at North Dakota State in 2019, Lance completed 66.9-percent of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns without a single interception. The pandemic limited Lance to just one game in 2020.

There’s no doubt that Lance will be a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. But it’s also believed that he could be a little bit more of a project that Lawrence, Wilson, Jones or even Fields.

We’ll find out pretty soon. The NFL draft is in just under four weeks.

Will Trey Lance be the No. 3 pick to the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft?