ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan made the bold decision to trade up from 12th to 3rd in the 2021 NFL Draft. And one ESPN analyst has a message for the 49er duo.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, ESPN analyst Dan Graziano declared that Shanahan and Lynch both have their futures riding on that No. 3 overall pick. He stated that the selection will ultimately “determine whether they are successful” moving forward.

“It’s not overstating this to say that this is it for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch as leadership of the 49ers,” Graziano said. “This pick will determine whether they are successful in these roles or not going forward. It’s THAT significant.”

That’s pretty much a no-brainer coming from Graziano. Given how much draft capital the 49ers traded (several first round picks to move up), Lynch and Shanahan have hamstrung themselves in future drafts to make that move.

The 49ers are widely expected to draft a quarterback with that No. 3 overall pick. Nobody trades multiple first round picks to move up before the draft for any other position.

The only real mystery is which quarterback the 49ers intend to take.

Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are expected to go top-two to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets respectively. That leaves Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and NDSU’s Trey Lance as the most likely options.

Will John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan be tied to the success or failure of their pick in the draft?