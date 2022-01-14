ESPN Analyst Names “Scariest” NFC Playoff Team

There are 14 teams left to contend for the Super Bowl in the playoffs. But one ESPN analyst believes there’s an NFC playoff team that might be the “scariest” of the lot.

On Friday’s edition of Get Up, analyst Ryan Clark asserted that the San Francisco 49ers are the “scariest team in the NFC” right now. He believes that because the 49ers have such a solid identity – physicality – they can overachieve.

“[The 49ers are] coming in with sweatpants, their hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on, and they’re coming right after you!” Clark said. “This is a team that is BUILT on physicality.”

The 49ers boast a top 10 defense and a top 10 rushing attack – both of which are hallmarks of championship teams. They match up pretty well on both sides of the ball against their Wild Card opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.

.@Realrclark25 says the 49ers are the "scariest team in the NFC" 😤 "They're coming in with sweatpants, their hair tied, chillin' with no makeup on, and they're coming right after you!" pic.twitter.com/5c2UnbpmZq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 14, 2022

The San Francisco 49ers had an up and down season, and at one point looked dead in the water. But wins in four of their final five games allowed them to slip into the playoffs as the sixth seed.

They’ll have to play all of their playoff games on the road, but they wouldn’t be the first team with their specific advantages to make a deep run.

Ryan Clark might be onto something: The 49ers might be the scariest team in the playoffs for a home team.

Will the 49ers prove him right this weekend?