ESPN Analyst Says There’s 1 ‘Obvious Fit’ For QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that Jimmy Garoppolo is once again on the shelf with an injury, it’s officially time to question if he’ll be on the San Francisco 49ers next season.

Garoppolo looked great when he first arrived in San Francisco, but the reality is he’s not the type of quarterback to elevate a franchise – especially in today’s era of quarterback play that is headlined by Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson. This season he’s thrown for 1,096 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

Not only is Garoppolo not playing at a high level this season, the Eastern Illinois product has been injured for the majority of this year. He’s dealt with multiple ankle injuries this fall, and let’s not forget he’s two years removed from an ACL injury.

In the event that San Francisco decides to trade Garoppolo this offseason, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell believes there will be one “obvious” suitor in the mix for his services.

Barnwell believes a potential reunion could be in the works between Garoppolo and the Patriots.

“There would be one team that looms as an obvious fit for Garoppolo, of course,” Barnwell said. “The Patriots will have more cap space than the 49ers and don’t have a solution under contract for 2021. Cam Newton and Brian Hoyer are both free agents after the season, leaving Jarrett Stidham as the only quarterback under contract. They have publicly suggested that they think Stidham can be their quarterback of the future, but he has thrown four interceptions in 27 career pass attempts.”

New England only has Cam Newton under contract for this season, and the former MVP is not exactly playing up to his standards.

Instead of settling for Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham at quarterback, the Patriots could bring in a familiar face. It’s not a secret that Bill Belichick adored Garoppolo back when he was part of the team.

San Francisco would only have $2.8 million in dead money if it moves Garoppolo in the offseason.

[ESPN]