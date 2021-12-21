ESPN Analyst Thinks An Offensive Lineman Should Win MVP

There’s only three weeks remaining in the regular season, but the MVP race is still wide open. During this Tuesday’s episode of Get Up, ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday revealed who should win the award.

Saturday, a former All-Pro offensive lineman for the Colts, is showing some love to his position group. Though the chances of it actually happening are very slim, Saturday stated his case as to why Trent Williams should be the MVP of the league.

“Everybody wants to talk about QBs, you know how many sacks Trent Williams has given up? Zero! Because that’s what he does – dominate,” Saturday said. “Best player in the NFL! The highest rated player in the NFL as well.”

Williams has been outstanding this season for the 49ers, but his name hasn’t popped up in the MVP discussion until today.

🗣 TRENT WILLIAMS FOR MVP!@saturdayjeff is getting the hype-train going now 🚂 "Everybody wants to talk about QBs, you know how many sacks Trent Williams has given up?! ZERO! … Best player in the NFL! The highest rated player in the NFL as well." pic.twitter.com/5LJQSKWXs2 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) December 21, 2021

Not too many people are going to agree with Saturday’s take on the MVP race, but 49ers tight end George Kittle most likely will.

Last week, Kittle said Williams might be the most talented player in the NFL.

“The fact that Trent Williams is eighth in Pro Bowl voting is absolutely insane,” Kittle said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s probably the most talented player in football. . . . The lack of respect that Trent Williams gets is outrageous. I know he gets highlights posted once in a while, but you watch the film, every single game, every single clip, he physically dominates the person across from him.”

Williams absolutely deserves more attention from the national media. That being said, it would take a crazy series of events for an offensive tackle to take home the MVP award.