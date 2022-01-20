ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Packers vs. 49ers

Saturday’s Divisional Round game between the Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will determine either the home team or visiting team in the NFC Championship Game.

The Packers had the NFL’s best record this season, going 13-4 thanks to another MVP-caliber season from quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Thanks to that top seed, they got to watch as the rest of the NFC cannibalized itself in the Wild Card round. But that doesn’t mean that they’re due for an easy win.

The 49ers had the third-best record in the NFC West but got hot at just the right time thanks to their top 10 defense and top 10 rushing attack. And after beating down the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco have all the momentum heading into Lambeau Field.

These two teams met in the regular season, with the 49ers coming up short in a 30-28 loss to the Packers at home. But the Packers have had a devil of a time beating the 49ers in the postseason lately…

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Packers-49ers game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Green Bay has this game on lock. The computer model gives the Packers a 64.5-percent chance to win this Saturday’s game against the 49ers.

A Packers win would make Lambeau Field the host sight for next weekend’s NFC Championship Game. A 49ers win would see them visit the winner of Sunday’s Bucs-Rams game for a shot at Super Bowl LVI.

The Packers enter the game as 5.5-point favorites.

Who will come out on top?

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday and will air on FOX.