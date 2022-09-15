Fans Are Getting Worried About 49ers Tight End George Kittle

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 12: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers runs after making a catch during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. The 49ers defeated the Bengals 26-23. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers may have to get through another game without All-Pro tight end George Kittle.

Kittle missed the 49ers' season opener due to a groin injury. Though he wasn't placed on injured reserve, it appears that his injury is still lingering.

It was reported on Thursday that Kittle was not present for the start of practice. That's a clear sign that he's still rehabbing.

Technically, Kittle could miss every practice session this week and still be active for the game on Sunday. However, that seems highly unlikely at the moment.

San Francisco fans are understandably worried about Kittle's status for Week 2 and beyond.

Injuries have plagued Kittle over the past few seasons, albeit he has managed to play through the pain on several occasions.

During the 2021 season, Kittle had 71 receptions for 910 yards and six touchdowns. The 49ers would love to have him on the field for Sunday's divisional game against the Seattle Seahawks.

If Kittle is unable to suit up this weekend, the 49ers will need to run their offense primarily through wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel.

The 49ers will announce Kittle's status for Week 2 on Friday afternoon.