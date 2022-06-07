Nick Bosa Expected At Minicamp: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The day has just begun, and yet, the San Francisco 49ers' fan base has already been spoiled with positive news over the past hour.

Shortly after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Deebo Samuel is expected to attend the 49ers' minicamp, he shared an encouraging update on Nick Bosa.

It turns out Bosa was in the 49ers' building on Monday. That's a telling sign that he'll be ready for minicamp.

Bosa hasn't been attending OTAs. Perhaps that was his way of letting the front office know that he wants a new contract.

Nonetheless, 49ers fans are thrilled that Bosa and Samuel will be attending minicamp this month.

"The good news just keeps on coming in," a 49ers fan tweeted. "Love it."

"The band is back together," a second 49ers fan said.

"Him and Deebo gonna get their money," a fan wrote in response to Rapoport's report.

Bosa was outstanding last season, racking up 52 total tackles, 32 quarterback hits, 21 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The 49ers would love to have Bosa on their roster for the foreseeable future. With that being said, they'll need to pay a steep price in order for that to happen.