Football World Is Celebrating Joe Montana Today

Joe Montana #16, back up Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers during the National Football Conference West Divisional Championship game against the Washington Redskins on 9 January 1993 at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California, United States. The 49ers won the game 20 - 13. (Photo by Otto Gruele Jr/Allsport/Getty Images)

Joe Montana, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, is being celebrated this Saturday. That's because the four-time Super Bowl champion just turned 66 years old.

Montana was truly a legend during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, creating so many memorable moments for the fans in the Bay Area.

In 15 seasons, Montana had 40,551 passing yards, 273 touchdowns and 139 interceptions. He was a two-time MVP, eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL's 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

As you'd expect, the football world is celebrating Montana's 66th birthday by posting videos of his best moments.

Montana was such an icon that he inspired the next generation of great quarterbacks.

Before he went on to have his own Hall of Fame career, Tom Brady looked up to Montana. He even dressed up as him for Halloween when he was just a kid.

Although he hasn't been in the spotlight much since retiring, Montana remains a well-respected figure in the sports world.

NFL fans will continue to wish Montana a happy birthday throughout this Saturday.