Football World Is Debating 49ers Best Quarterback Option

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 15: Trey Lance #5 and Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 21-13. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

While a decent portion of the NFL world is simply enjoying Brock Purdy's improbable run with the 49ers, there are a lot of fans wondering what the franchise will do at quarterback next season.

The 49ers will enter the offseason with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy as the only quarterbacks on their payroll. That's not a bad situation, especially since they're both on rookie deals.

That being said, there have been some rumblings that Purdy will be the 49ers' starting quarterback moving forward.

Judging by some reactions on Twitter, there are countless fans who believe San Francisco would be foolish to give up on Lance.

"This a terrible idea," one person said.

"Brock Purdy is a good story and everything but... Imagine using two firsts and a third to draft your backup quarterback with the third overall pick," another person wrote.

"Free Lance," one fan tweeted.

"The worst decision they can make in this scenario," a second fan commented.

Unfortunately for Lance, his second season with the 49ers was cut short due to injury. Jimmy Garoppolo took over as the team's starter before suffering an injury of his own.

Although no one is denying that Purdy has a loaded supporting cast, it'd be unfair to dismiss all his accomplishments. He finished the regular season with 1,374 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions despite starting in just five games.

If Purdy can continue to lead the 49ers to success in the playoffs, this debate may come to an end earlier than we anticipated. For now, it's a fun conversation to have in NFL circles.