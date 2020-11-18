Former 1st Round Pick Takk McKinley Claimed By New Team

It’s been a wild November for defensive end Takk McKinley, who was recently claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals but then had to go back on waivers because he failed his physical.

McKinley started the 2020 season on the Atlanta Falcons, but he was released after he voiced his frustrations with the organization on social media.

“The Atlanta Falcons turned down a second round draft pick when I requested to get traded last year,” McKinley wrote on Twitter. “The same Atlanta Falcons turned down a fifth and sixth round draft pick from multiple teams when I requested to get traded this year. I only have 17.5 career sacks.”

Last week, Cincinnati pounced at the opportunity to add the former first-round pick. Though he failed his physical with the Bengals, that didn’t stop another NFL franchise from claiming him on waivers the second time around.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have claimed McKinley on waivers.

49ers claimed former Falcons’ first-round draft pick Takk McKinley on waivers, per source. Bengals initially claimed McKinley, but he failed his physical, putting him back on waivers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 18, 2020

During his tenure with the Falcons, McKinley had 79 tackles, 17.5 sacks, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The 49ers are depleted right now on the defensive line, so McKinley could receive some playing time as long as he passes his physical. Who knows, maybe he’ll impress Kyle Shanahan enough to earn a spot on the roster for the 2021 season.