Former 49ers Cornerback Passes Away At 43

SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 30: A San Francisco 49ers helmet on the sidelines during their preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi's Stadium on August 30, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

On Friday, the San Francisco 49ers confirmed that former cornerback Jimmy Williams has passed away. He was 43 years old.

William started his college career at Vanderbilt as a running back before eventually switching over to cornerback.

In 2001, the Buffalo Bills selected Williams in the sixth round of the draft. However, he never played a down for the franchise.

Instead, Williams had a four-year stint with the 49ers. During that span, he had 88 total tackles, six passes defended and an interception. Additionally, he had 576 punt return yards and a touchdown.

Once his run with the 49ers came to an end, Williams signed with the Seattle Seahawks. He spent two years with them before joining the Houston Texans in 2008.

After his playing career ended, Williams went back to Baton Rogue to help out Episcopal High School.

Our thoughts are with Williams' family and friends at this time.