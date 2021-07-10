Former San Francisco 49ers Player Has Passed Away

The San Francisco 49ers received heartbreaking news this Saturday morning, as former tight end Greg Clark has passed away at the age of 49.

Clark, a former third-round pick from Stanford, spent four seasons with the 49ers. During his time with the franchise, he had 92 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns.

“It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many,” the family said in a statement. “Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the bay area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated father of three sons, and a loving husband to his wife of 23 years.” The family also indicated that brain research will be done to see if Clark was suffering from CTE. “His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth of his impact on us and others and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.” This is devastating news. Former 49ers TE Greg Clark has died at the age of 49. Statement from 49ers: “Our organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Greg Clark. … Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.” — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) July 10, 2021

Clark was a beloved figure in the San Francisco community. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area said Clark was a “great guy to work with” early in his career.

“I’d run into him from time to time in the East Bay, and he was always friendly, funny and kind,” Maiocco said. “Thinking of his family and all whose lives he touched.”

Our thoughts are with the Clark family during this time.