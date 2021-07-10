The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former San Francisco 49ers Player Has Passed Away

A general view of the San Francisco 49ers stadium.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 17: A general view of Levi's Stadium before the San Francisco 49ers preseason game against the Denver Broncos on August 17, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers received heartbreaking news this Saturday morning, as former tight end Greg Clark has passed away at the age of 49.

Clark, a former third-round pick from Stanford, spent four seasons with the 49ers. During his time with the franchise, he had 92 receptions for 909 yards and four touchdowns.

“It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of Greg Clark, 49, cherished husband, father, son, brother and friend to so many,” the family said in a statement. “Greg was a dedicated family man who was successful at everything he did, from his academic and athletic achievements as a Stanford scholar athlete to his role as tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, to the creation of a successful real estate platform throughout the bay area. Most importantly, he was a cherished and dedicated father of three sons, and a loving husband to his wife of 23 years.”

The family also indicated that brain research will be done to see if Clark was suffering from CTE.

“His recent suffering from CTE symptoms cannot extinguish the breadth of his impact on us and others and we are forever grateful for the time we have had with him. It is our hope that through further research we can gain more knowledge surrounding CTE.”

Clark was a beloved figure in the San Francisco community. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area said Clark was a “great guy to work with” early in his career.

“I’d run into him from time to time in the East Bay, and he was always friendly, funny and kind,” Maiocco said. “Thinking of his family and all whose lives he touched.”

Our thoughts are with the Clark family during this time.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.