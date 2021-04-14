Former San Francisco 49ers Player Has Died At 61

The San Francisco 49ers had some very unfortunate news to share this afternoon. Former defensive back Lynn Thomas has passed away. He was 61 years old.

Thomas spent his college career at the University of Pittsburgh before eventually being selected by San Francisco in the fifth round of the 1981 NFL Draft. He was on the 49ers back in 1982 when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl XVI.

Of course, the 49ers are heartbroken over the loss of Thomas. Moments ago, they released a statement about Thomas and his legacy.

“The 49ers are saddened by the passing of DB Lynn Thomas,” the team wrote. “Drafted in the 5th round of the 1981 NFL Draft, he spent two seasons with San Francisco and was a member of the Super Bowl XVI championship team. Our thoughts are with his wife, Bettye, and the entire Thomas family.”

After his NFL career was over, Thomas joined the Oakland Invaders of the United States Football League. He only spent two years in the USFL, though.

Despite his brief stint in the USFL, Thomas will always be remembered for his time with the 49ers.

Our thoughts are with Thomas’ family and friends during this difficult time.