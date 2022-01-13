Former 49ers Player Is Predicting A Blowout On Sunday

Two of the most historic franchises in the NFL will square off on Wild Card Weekend, as the Dallas Cowboys will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

During an appearance on KNBR’s “Murph & Mac Show” this Wednesday, former 49ers running back Tom Rathman revealed his prediction for this Wild Card matchup.

Not only does Rathman expect the 49ers to defeat the Cowboys, he believes his former team is going to have its way with its opponent.

“I think they’re going to kick the s–t out of them,” Rathman said. “I think they can take advantage of their defense. I know Dan Quinn is a really good coach and a great defensive coach and he’s going to have a game plan. I just think with the design of plays, all the different things, all the twists you have to prepare for when you are playing Kyle Shanahan, it can be a burden to you. You don’t know what to work on.”

The Cowboys have plenty of playmakers on defense, especially on the defensive line. However, there are legit concerns about their run defense.

If the Cowboys can’t slow down Kyle Shanahan’s rushing attack on Sunday, the 49ers could win the time of possession battle.

Kickoff for the Cowboys-49ers game is at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.