Could we see Deshaun Watson suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers in the near future? Well, it sounds like Steve Young would like to see that come to fruition.

It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy with the Houston Texans at this moment. That doesn’t mean he’ll be on the move this offseason, but if he does get placed on the trade block there will be a handful of suitors.

Watson had an incredible season in 2020, throwing for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns. Putting up those type of numbers despite all the dysfunction going on behind the scenes speaks volumes about his talent.

As for what it would take to land a player of Watson’s skillset, Young believes it’ll take at least a pair of first-round picks. He shared his thoughts about a potential trade scenario during an appearance on KNBR’s Tolbert, Krueger & Brooks show.

“I would give two first-round picks for generational quarterbacks — these are potential Hall of Famers,” Young said, via 49ers Webzone. “Who are the generational quarterbacks playing right now? Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, probably Josh Allen. Like, young guys. Justin Herbert, very quickly. I would not trade Justin Herbert for less than that, even though he’s won four games or something like that. But there’s something about him that really gives me that sense.”

Additionally, the Hall of Famer said that Watson is “one of the best quarterbacks in the league.”

Young stated earlier this year that he believes the Jimmy Garoppolo era will come to an end for San Francisco. If that’s the case, acquiring Watson would be quite an upgrade for Kyle Shanahan’s squad.

Once again, there is no indication at this time that Houston will entertain offers for Watson. However, that could change if the two sides can’t see eye-to-eye.

All eyes will be on Watson this offseason, that’s for sure.