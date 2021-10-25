Former 49ers Star Has Blunt Message For Jimmy Garoppolo

Former 49ers offensive lineman Joe Staley blasted Jimmy Garoppolo for his performance against the Colts on Sunday night.

We may be nearing the end of the Garoppolo era in the Bay Area. He was pretty awful on Sunday night (16 of 27 for 181 yards and one touchdown with two picks and one fumble) during the 49ers’ 30-18 loss to the Colts. San Francisco, meanwhile, is now 2-4 after starting the season with Super Bowl aspirations.

This isn’t anything new from Jimmy G. He’s the same quarterback we’ve seen the past few years. The 49ers almost never win because of him, but they sure do lose because of his poor play far too often.

On Sunday night in particular, Garoppolo couldn’t move the chains on third-down situations. Staley ripped the 49ers quarterback during 49ers Postgame Live, as a result.

“He came out, everybody knew exactly what they were going to go with. They came out in the second and third drive and they were throwing the ball a little more on first and second down. Not having success and staying ahead of the chains. You got in third down situations much more consistently than you wanted to be, that were 3rd-and-long,” Staley said, via Fox News.

“In a wet weather game like this, you want 3rd-and-2, 3rd-and-3 situations where you can possibly run the ball. Jimmy not being able to move the chains on third down. A quarterback is judged when everybody in the building knows you’re going to throw the ball, and I don’t want to hear an excuse about the weather, the Colts played in the exact same game. Jimmy has to be better on third downs.”

So let’s address the elephant in the room: when is Kyle Shanahan going to make the inevitable quarterback change?

The 49ers have nothing to lose now. They’re 2-4 and face a steep uphill battle in the NFC West. It’s time for the Trey Lance era to commence, when he’s healthy of course.

Jimmy Garoppolo is on borrowed time. He knows. Shanahan knows it. So does Lance.