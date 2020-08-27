Former Bears 1st Round Pick Kevin White Signs With New Team

The road to the NFL for wide receiver Kevin White was relatively easy as he dominated his college football opponents.

However, life in the NFL has been anything but easy for the former No. 7 overall pick. Originally drafted by the Chicago Bears, White has bounced around the league in recent years.

A series of injuries is to blame for his derailed NFL career. Since being drafted by the Bears in 2015, he’s dealt with a stress fracture in his leg, fractured fibula, and fractured left shoulder blade.

Despite all of the struggles to his young career, the former college star received some good news on Thursday afternoon. According to multiple reports, he signed a deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

Here’s the news from ESPN NFL insider Field Yates.

The 49ers have signed former Bears WR Kevin White. He’s back. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 27, 2020

After playing in just 14 total games for the Bears in four total seasons for the team. His best season came in his rookie year, where he finished with 19 receptions for 187 yards.

Following his exit from Chicago, White landed with the Arizona Cardinals heading into the 2019 season. Unfortunately, a lingering hamstring injury forced Arizona to release the former West Virginia star.

After sitting out the full 2019 season, White worked out for the New York Jets earlier this summer.

As the 49ers deal with injuries to their wide receiver corps, the team brought White in as insurance. Can Kyle Shanahan turn him back into a star?