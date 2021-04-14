Former Browns Star Predicts Where Justin Fields Will Land

With two weeks until the NFL Draft there’s plenty of speculation going on as to where former Ohio State superstar and Heisman runner-up Justin Fields will go.

The latest person to give his two cents on the matter is former Cleveland Browns superstar and current NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Thomas declared that San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan will draft Justin Fields. He boldly asked fans to save his tweet for later too.

“Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft Justin Fields… Save this tweet,” Thomas wrote.

The 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick in the draft following their blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins several weeks back. So we can definitely narrow down the options down to a few players – and Justin Fields is one of them.

Justin Fields has been a polarizing NFL prospect for the better part of six months. His rough outings against Indiana and Northwestern have led many to question whether he’ll succeed at the NFL level.

And it’s not like there aren’t other superb options at quarterback for teams to choose from either. North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Alabama’s Mac Jones both have the qualifications to be stars for the right team.

All of that said, Justin Fields has tremendous ability, and in the minds of some analysts might be the second-best QB in the draft.

Will Justin Fields be heading to the Bay Area to join the 49ers, or will he fall on Draft Day?