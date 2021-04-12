Former NFL Executive Has Telling Comment On Kyle Shanahan

Despite suffering three losing seasons in his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Kyle Shanahan remains arguably the most respected offensive mind in the NFL today. And one NFL former executive had a very telling comment on how respected he is.

In a recent interview on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, former NFL executive Joe Banner spoke glowingly about Shanahan. He declared that he trusts Kyle Shanahan to “maximize what you get out of your QB” more than any other coach in the NFL.

“If you said to me you could pick any coach in the league and your goal is to maximize what you get out of your QB who would you pick, I would pick Kyle Shanahan,” Banner said.

Banner worked with Shanahan briefly as a front office consultant for the Atlanta Falcons in 2015. Shanahan was Atlanta’s offensive coordinator at the time.

Kyle Shanahan has done well with very little in terms of quality at the quarterback position in four years in San Francisco.

With Jimmy Garoppolo at the helm, the 49ers went 13-3 and reached the Super Bowl, losing to the Chiefs. But in years where Garoppolo has been injured, the 49ers have won no more than six games a year.

Perhaps that will change in 2021 once Shanahan gets his hands on a rookie quarterback. The 49ers have the No. 3 overall pick and will likely use it on either Mac Jones, Justin Fields or Trey Lance.

Is Kyle Shanahan the best QB guru in the NFL right now?