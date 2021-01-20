Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston. The Texans aren’t making any rushed decisions. Most of the rest of the NFL, meanwhile, is trying to get ahold of Houston’s front-office to try and make a trade for the franchise quarterback.

Watson has made his intentions clear this month. He’d like to move on from Houston and be traded to a better franchise. A few teams have emerged as ideal landings spots.

The Miami Dolphins have been the most mentioned suitor. The Carolina Panthers have gotten in the mix this week as well. Former NFL quarterback David Carr, now an analyst for NFL.com, has another team in mind.

Carr believes San Francisco is the “ideal landing spot” and No. 1 fit for Watson. The Texans quarterback would be electric in Kyle Shanahan’s system.

“Watson in the Bay Area would be a home run,” Carr wrote on NFL.com. “Kyle Shanahan has developed his scheme since going to San Francisco with more bootlegs, zone runs, QB-designed runs and RPOs, and knowing this, I can’t think of a better fit. A dual-threat signal-caller with Watson’s ability is what this improved offense has been missing.”

Deshaun Watson playing for the Niners wouldn’t be fair. He’d be a massive upgrade over current San Francisco starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Kyle Shanahan admitted just a few weeks ago he’s always looking to make upgrades at any position, quarterback included. Watson fits the bill.

Shanahan and John Lynch should make Watson priority No. 1 this off-season. Acquiring the Texans quarterback would be a game-changer.