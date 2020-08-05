Former No. 3 Overall Pick Reportedly Signing With New NFL Team

Earlier this week, reports connected the San Francisco 49ers to a former top pick in the NFL draft.

General manager John Lynch has built one of the best defensive lines in football over the past few years. The team traded All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner for a first-round pick and eded up selecting college star Javon Kinlaw.

Earlier this week, the team had another pass rusher in the building. Former No. 3 overall pick Dion Jordan was in the building visiting the Super Bowl runner-ups on Tuesday.

Not long after, the 49ers are reportedly expected to sign the former Raiders and Seahawks defensive end. NFL insider Ian Rapoport suggested Jordan will be the latest addition to a stout defensive line for the 49ers.

The #49ers are expected to sign former #Raiders and #Seahawks DE Dion Jordan, source said. He flashed with Oakland with 2 sacks, but now helps depth in SF – a team that had tried to sign him in the past. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2020

He’ll join a stacked defensive line alongside Arik Armstead, Nick Bosa, Ronald Blair, Dee Ford, D.J. Jones and Solomon Thomas.

Jordan entered the 2019 season as a member of the Seahawks. However, after he received a 10-game suspension, Seattle decided to move on from the talented defensive end.

He eventually landed with the Oakland Raiders, where he played a reserve role. Although he saw limited time in just seven games, Jordan added two sacks to his resume.

Now he’s joins a stacked defensive line, where he’ll be able to flourish in a limited role – just like with Oakland.

The 49ers are a favorite to come out of the NFC once again.