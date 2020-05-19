Former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Has Died

On Tuesday night, the football world received some tough news when a former quarterback passed away.

Jesse Freitas Sr., a former quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, passed away earlier this week, the organization confirmed in a post on Twitter. He was 99 years old.

Freitas was the quarterback for the 49ers’ inaugural team in 1946. “The 49ers are saddened to learn of the passing of Jesse Freitas Sr., a QB on our inaugural 1946 team,” San Francisco said in a statement.

“Freitas later served as the head football coach at Junipero Serra HS & was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports HOF in 1995. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

The 49ers are saddened to learn of the passing of Jesse Freitas Sr., a QB on our inaugural 1946 team. Freitas later served as the head football coach at Junipero Serra HS & was inducted into the San Mateo County Sports HOF in 1995. We send our deepest condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/IeDrDaVQCW — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 18, 2020

Freitas was the second-oldest living player from the NFL before he succumbed to cancer this week.

He was a standout player at Santa Clara University, where he played both quarterback and defensive back. Freitas served in the U.S. Army, earning a Bronze Star for his service in the Battle of the Bulge, before heading to the pros.

His professional football career kicked off with the 49ers, who were founded in 1946 as members of the All-America Football Conference before joining the NFL three years later. Freitas also played for the Chicago Rockets and the Buffalo Bills.

He later went on to become a high school football coach at Serra High School where he racked up a 102-49-3 record.

His son, Jesse Freitas Jr., also played in the NFL.

Our thoughts are with the Freitas family.