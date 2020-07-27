Former San Francisco 49ers Star Found Guilty Of Rape

Former San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield was found guilty of rape this afternoon at a courthouse in San Jose.

Stubblefield was declared guilty of rape by force, menace or fear and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime, according to NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred back in April 2015.

In May 2016, Stubblefield was charged with raping a disabled woman who came to his house to interview for a babysitting job back on April 9, 2015. Stubblefield’s attorneys called the accusations “absolutely ridiculous” and the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle said the encounter was consensual.

“I am completely innocent,” Stubblefield said at the time. “I am not a perfect man but the allegations against that come a year after a consensual encounter with another woman are totally false.”

Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape by force ,menace or fear and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime. — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) July 27, 2020

A jury just found former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield Guilty of rape by force.The assault happened in April 2015 at his Morgan Hill home involving a woman who came to house to be interviewed as potential babysitter. — Marianne Favro (@mariannefavro) July 27, 2020

The 49-year-old Stubblefield played with the 49ers from 1993-97 and again in 2001-02. He also had stints with the Washington Redskins (1998-2000) and Oakland Raiders (2002).

In his 10-year career, Stubblefield made All-Pro once and helped San Francisco capture Super Bowl XXIX in January 1995. He finished his NFL tenure with 434 tackles and 53.5 sacks in 154 games.