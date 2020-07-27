The Spun

Former San Francisco 49ers Star Found Guilty Of Rape

A view of the center field logo in the San Francisco 49ers stadium.SANTA CLARA, CA - AUGUST 24: A general view of the inside of Levi's Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the San Diego Chargers and San Francisco 49ers on August 24, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield was found guilty of rape this afternoon at a courthouse in San Jose.

Stubblefield was declared guilty of rape by force, menace or fear and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime, according to NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro. The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred back in April 2015.

In May 2016, Stubblefield was charged with raping a disabled woman who came to his house to interview for a babysitting job back on April 9, 2015. Stubblefield’s attorneys called the accusations “absolutely ridiculous” and the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle said the encounter was consensual.

“I am completely innocent,” Stubblefield said at the time. “I am not a perfect man but the allegations against that come a year after a consensual encounter with another woman are totally false.”

The 49-year-old Stubblefield played with the 49ers from 1993-97 and again in 2001-02. He also had stints with the Washington Redskins (1998-2000) and Oakland Raiders (2002).

In his 10-year career, Stubblefield made All-Pro once and helped San Francisco capture Super Bowl XXIX in January 1995. He finished his NFL tenure with 434 tackles and 53.5 sacks in 154 games.

 


