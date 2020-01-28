Chiefs Star Frank Clark Has A Message For The 49ers

Frank Clark wasn’t afraid of the spotlight on Super Bowl Opening Night, as the talented defensive end sent an emphatic message to his opponent.

Clark played an important role in the AFC Championship for the Kansas City Chiefs. He has four sacks in two games this postseason.

Kansas City needs another strong performance from Clark if it wants to win its first championship since 1969.

Though the 49ers have faced elite pass rushers this postseason in Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen, Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, Clark doesn’t believe they’ve faced someone like him.

Here’s the full quote from Clark, via NBC Sports:

I don’t compare myself to no other defensive end in the league. I feel like my skill set is unique, especially, you talk about Frank Clark when I’m healthy, I don’t feel like there are a lot of defensive ends who can compete with me or play football at the level I play at. I play at an extremely high and aggressive level where I don’t tolerate a lot of stuff that offensive players try to do. I’m sure he’s going to block and do all those good things and make catches and stuff but at the end of the day, Frank Clark is going to be on the field and they have to see me.”

While there’s no issue with Clark being confident about his skills on the gridiron, the reality is that San Francisco has seen a talent like his.

Since Clark was a member of the Seattle Seahawks prior to this season, the 49ers faced him twice per season.

We’ll see how the 49ers handle Clark on Sunday when they meet in the Super Bowl. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.