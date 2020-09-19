Frank Gore Says There’s 1 NFL Team He Wants To Retire With

When Frank Gore decides to retire from the NFL, the legendary running back wants to do it with a specific team.

Gore, 37, has been in the National Football League since 2005. He was a third-round pick out of Miami by the San Francisco 49ers.

The 5-foot-9 running back has played for five different teams – 49ers, Colts, Dolphins, Bills and Jets. Gore is set to serve as the New York Jets’ starting running back on Sunday.

Gore has no immediate plans to retire, but when he does, he wants to do it as a member of the San Francisco 49ers. He said he’s spoken with 49ers CEO Jed York about it.

“We talked about that,” Gore said, per NBC Sports Bay Area. “I got to. That’s the team that gave me the opportunity to do something I always wanted to do when I was a kid, play NFL ball.

“I was there for 10 great years. Been on bad teams and been on great teams. I love it out there.”

Gore played in San Francisco from 2005-14. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

On Sunday, Gore will face his old team. The Jets and the 49ers are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.