Frank Gore Set To Retire Thursday: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Running back Frank Gore #21 of the San Francisco 49ers runs the ball in the first half against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2014 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Frank Gore's incredible NFL career is finally coming to an end. On Thursday, he'll sign a one-day ceremonial contract so he can retire as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Gore bounce around the league towards the end of his career, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. That being said, he'll always be remembered most for his production in the Bay Area.

In his 10-year stint with the 49ers, Gore ran for 11,073 yards and 64 touchdowns. He remains the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

As you'd expect, 49ers fans are thrilled that Gore will retire with the team.

"The greatest Running Back in 49ers history and what should be a first ballot Hall of Famer," a 49ers fan wrote. "Thank you for an amazing run, Frank Gore. The inconvenient truth! You will always have a special place amongst the faithful."

"One of the best representations of the 49ers ever," another fan wrote. "Class act all the way. Next stop, HOF."

"It's actually happening," a third fan tweeted. "Love you forever Franky!"

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowler, is third all-time in rushing yards. He'll certainly be a Hall of Famer when the time comes.

Congratulations to Gore for having such a marvelous career.