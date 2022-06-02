Frank Gore To 49ers Hall Of Fame: NFL World Reacts

San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore is interviewed by John Clayton of ESPN after 24-14 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in NFL Network Thursday Night Football game at Qwest Field in Seattle, Wash. on December 14, 2006. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Frank Gore officially retired as a member of the San Francisco 49ers this Thursday, signing a ceremonial one-day contract. After that deal was signed, the team had significant news to share with its fans.

Gore will be the newest inductee of the Edward J DeBartolo Sr. San Francisco 49ers Hall of Fame.

Over the course of his 49ers career, Gore had 11,073 rushing yards and 64 touchdowns. He'll most likely remain the franchise's all-time leading rusher for a very long time.

It's evident 49ers fans are happy Gore will join the team's Hall of Fame.

"Frank Gore and Jerry Rice are my top 2 favorite players of all time!!! Frank Gore 100% deserves to be in the Hall of fame, congrats @frankgore on your retirement as a forever San Francisco 49ers," one fan tweeted.

"What a wonderful day and straight into the 49ers Hall of Fame as he should be," another fan wrote.

Next stop for Gore is a trip to Canton, Ohio.

Gore will be eligible for the class of 2026.

Considering only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton have more career rushing yards than Gore, it's safe to say he'll eventually be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.