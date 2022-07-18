Fred Warner Has Telling Comment On Deebo Samuel Contract Situation

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after a win against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason there were rumors Deebo Samuel was going to be the next wide receiver involved in a blockbuster trade.

The superstar scrubbed anything 49ers-related from his social media channels and apparently expressed to close friends and family he wanted out of San Francisco.

However, the 49ers have remained patient hoping Samuel would change his mind. It appears to be working.

As training camp approaches, 49ers linebacker Fred Warner knows exactly what Samuel is going through. He's confident Samuel and the Niners can work things out.

“I think when each player that goes through that process, from a teammate’s perspective, and knowing that I’ve been through that process as well, you’ve got to let that guy go through it, however it may go,” Warner said, via 49ersWebZone.com. “I know there’s been ups and downs. That’s just another part of it that a lot of people don’t see. You see the games on Sundays and things like that, but this is kind of just another part of that process, and Deebo’s going through that with the guys who are in charge of the team.

“I know there’s a lot of time left, and the thing I can say about Deebo is he’s an amazing player, as well as a teammate. That’s my guy, so I know he’ll get whatever he deserves. And I know, in good time, things will work themselves out.”

Warner went though this before. Hopefully Samuel's negotiations with the 49ers end the same way his did.

The 49ers begin the 2022 season on Sept. 11 against the Chicago Bears.