Fred Warner Named Best Linebacker: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Fred Warner #54 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on after a win against the Houston Texans at Levi's Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Linebackers are the latest position group to have their Madden 23 ratings unveiled. San Francisco's Fred Warner tops the list.

Warner has somehow only made one Pro Bowl and earned one All-Pro designation in four seasons, but has consistently been one of the top linebackers in the league. In 64 regular season games, he's racked up 504 tackles, 4.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and 25 passes defensed.

Warner can play the run and is unique in his ability in pass coverage, but it is far from unanimous in the minds of fans that he's the best at his position.

Debate has been raging online about Madden's top 10 linebacker rankings, which can be seen below.

As always, my take on Madden ratings is this. They mean nothing, but they're fun to talk about in the final stretch of the NFL offseason.

Once training camps start, no one will care.