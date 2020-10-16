Friday Injury Update For 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

One month after injuring his ankle in a Week 2 win over the New York Jets, it looks like Jimmy Garoppolo is finally healthy.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Garoppolo was removed from the San Francisco 49ers injury report today. He is good to go for the 49ers’ crucial NFC West bout with the rival Los Angeles Rams.

Garoppolo started for San Francisco in last week’s 43-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins. But he was pulled after going 7-of-17 for 77 yards with two interceptions and a 15.7 passer rating. He ended up playing less than half of San Francisco’s offensive snaps.

Of course, it’s hard to know for sure if Garoppolo’s poor play against the Dolphins was the result of lingering injury effects or if he’s simply regressing. The top-5 defense that the Rams have will be a pretty tough team to get the answer from.

#49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle) is off the injury report and good to go Sunday against the #Rams. LB Kwon Alexander (ankle) is out. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

Prior to his injury, Garoppolo was completing 67-percent of his passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. But he’s also been taking a lot of sacks this season – seven of them in roughly eight quarters of football.

At 2-3 on the season, San Francisco are probably too far behind in the NFC West title race. But they’re still alive in the wildcard race, and can at least make some headway with a win over the Rams.

Will Jimmy Garoppolo be back to form against LA this week?