Gary Kubiak’s Son, Klay, Reportedly Lands NFL Job

Gary Kubiak’s son, Klay, is starting to make a name for himself in the NFL coaching world.

Klay, the former head coach at Strake Jesuit High School in Houston, is joining Kyle Shanahan’s staff with the San Francisco 49ers. The Niners hired Klay this week to become a defensive quality control coach.

The Kubiak and Shanahan families go way back. Gary worked under Mike Shanahan when Gary was head coach of the Broncos. Years later, Kyle worked for Gary when Gary was head coach of the Texans. It’s safe to say the two families know each other well.

The family connections became full circle this week. Klay is joining Kyle’s staff in San Francisco where he’ll work on the defensive side of the ball.

“The Kubiak and Shanahan families have had a long working relationship in the NFL and it will add another chapter this season,” writes Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. “According to multiple reports, the 49ers are hiring Klay Kubiak as a defensive quality control coach. Kubiak was the head coach at Strake Jesuit high school in Houston.”

Klay Kubiak’s NFL coaching debut comes just weeks after Gary’s retirement.

Gary was previously serving as the Vikings offensive coordinator. After a couple underwhelming seasons in Minnesota, the veteran coach decided to call it quits this off-season, allowing the Vikings to move in a different direction in the process.

Another Kubiak has since entered the NFL coaching world. Klay is heading to the Bay Area.