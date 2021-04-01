George Kittle Reacts To His Contract Becoming Guaranteed

George Kittle emerged as one of the best tight ends in the NFL in 2018, just his second year in the league. Last summer, after his first career First-Team All-Pro selection, he signed a big new deal to stay with the San Francisco 49ers for the long term.

Kittle inked a five-year, $75 million deal in mid-August. Per Spotrac, the deal included $18 million on signing, and has $40 million in total guarantees. His base salary takes a big jump forward in 2022, when it will be over $11.4 million for each of the final four years of the deal.

Today, that 2022 base salary becomes locked in. Adam Schefter reported as much this much, to the delight of the star tight end.

“Good morning to you too Schefty!!” the 27-year old tight end responded early this morning. It is unclear whether Kittle knew today was when this would happen before Schefter’s tweet, but it would be pretty funny for him to wake up to this good news.

George Kittle may be the NFL’s best all-around tight end, taking up the mantle of Rob Gronkowski. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs may have him as a pure pass catcher, but Kittle is elite in that area, and a devastating blocker.

After a solid 43 catch, 515 yard, two touchdown rookie season, the Iowa product broke out in 2018 with a massive 88/1,377/5 season, and followed it up with 85/1,053/5 in 2019. He missed half of last season, but had 48 receptions for 634 yards and two scores in just eight games.

Considering the San Francisco 49ers’ pretty middling quarterback play, his production has been incredibly impressive. Hopefully he is back out there for 16 games this fall.

