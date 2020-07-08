49ers Insider Has Telling Comment On George Kittle’s Contract Situation

One of the main reasons for the San Francisco 49ers’ success in 2019 was George Kittle’s production. The Iowa product has quickly become an elite offensive weapon for Kyle Shanahan, proving himself to be a capable blocker and outstanding pass-catcher.

Last season, Kittle had 85 receptions for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. He managed to put up those numbers while nursing an ankle injury throughout the second half of the season.

As of now, Kittle is slated to make $2.1 million this fall. That type of salary doesn’t match his production, but it’s possible he lands a long-term extension before the season begins. Kittle is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports recently appeared on the ‘MySportsUpdate Football Podcast’ to discuss the 49ers’ roster heading into the 2020 season. He also addressed Kittle’s contract situation. It turns out Maiocco thinks Kittle shouldn’t step on the practice field in San Francisco until he receives a new deal.

“I don’t know that it makes a whole lot of sense for George Kittle to step on the practice field again without a new deal,” Maiocco said. “He is so grossly underpaid right now.”

The highest-paid tight end in the league for the 2020 season is Hunter Henry. He’s going to make $10.6 million from the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kittle is arguably the best at his position. Outside of Travis Kelce, no one else can match his versatility at tight end.

If the 49ers are going to remain a contender in the NFC for years to come, Kittle has to remain on the roster. We’ll see if general manager John Lynch can sign the All-Pro to an extension this summer.

