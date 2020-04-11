George Kittle Gives Honest Response To Former Tom Brady-49ers Rumors

Prior to his deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady had been linked to the 49ers. But San Francisco star tight end George Kittle never took the rumors seriously.

Kittle’s always defended current Niners starter Jimmy Garoppolo – even after Garoppolo’s brutal late-game meltdown in San Francisco’s 2020 Super Bowl loss.

Many urged Kyle Shanahan to try and upgrade at the QB position this off-season. One name that emerged as a potential option was Brady.

Of course, those rumors never came to fruition and Brady signed with the Buccaneers. Even when the rumors were floating around, though, Kittle never bought the hype. The Niners tight end still believes Garoppolo is the best option for San Francisco moving forward:

“It is what it is,” Kittle told #PFTPM on Friday, via NBC Sports. “People talk. There’s nothing else to talk about. It’s nothing that I took seriously. Jimmy G is my quarterback, and he’s one hell of a quarterback. We don’t get to the Super Bowl without him. So there’s no one that I’d replace him with. . . . I’m just excited being able to play football again with Jimmy G and I know that he’s ready to fling that rock again.”

The Garoppolo criticism has been a bit over-exaggerated this off-season. After all, he just led the Niners to the Super Bowl.

But a few missed throws by Garoppolo in the big game proved costly – and subsequently led to all of the hate that’s been thrown his way ever since.

Kittle, Garoppolo and the 49ers aim to silence all their doubters, once again, this upcoming season.