George Kittle Has Telling Comment About Status For Sunday

Over the past two seasons, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has missed 10 games due to various injuries. Unfortunately, it seems like he’ll have to fight off at least one injury this year as well.

Following last Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, Kittle popped up on the 49ers’ injury report with a calf injury. It kept him off the practice field on Wednesday and Thursday, but he was a limited participant on Friday.

The 49ers have officially listed Kittle as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, it sounds like he’ll be a true game-time decision for Week 4.

When speaking to reporters this Friday afternoon, Kittle admit that he’ll need to see how his body feels on Sunday before making a final decision.

“Dealing with some swelling, little pain and doing what we can to make sure I’m available Sunday,” Kittle told reporters. “I’m going to do everything I can to be on the field Sunday. If my body says I can go, I’ll be out there.”

49ers general manager John Lynch made it very clear that Kittle’s availability is unclear at this time. Of course, he has his fingers crossed that the All-Pro tight end will be cleared for action.

“We’re hopeful that we have him, and we certainly need him,” Lynch said. “He’s a tremendous player, as we saw the other night and have seen so many times.”

If Kittle is unable to play on Sunday, the 49ers will need backup tight ends Ross Dwelley and Charlie Woerner to step up.

An official update on Kittle should be available an hour before kickoff on Sunday.