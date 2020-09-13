George Kittle has departed this afternoon’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game with an apparent injury.

Kittle, 26, left in the first half of today’s game. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers star is being treated for a lower leg injury.

San Francisco is leading Arizona, 13-10, at halftime. Kittle has four receptions for 44 yards.

49ers’ TE George Kittle to the locker room, with a leg injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

Kittle’s lower-leg injury appeared to happen on this play:

The bad pass by Jimmy Garoppolo that got George Kittle limping to the sidelines.pic.twitter.com/zp9CvUS4Qc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 13, 2020

Kittle would obviously be a major loss for this 49ers’ offense. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he’ll be back in the second half.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with George to keep him in red and gold well into the future,” general manager John Lynch said of the signing. “George was part of our first draft class and represents as well as anyone the core values we covet in the players we build our team with. His talent and spirit are unique, his will and grit contagious and his production undeniable. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for George and our team with him a part of it.”

Kittle is a huge part of the 49ers’ present and future. Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field when the third quarter begins.

UPDATE: Kittle is back on the sideline and reportedly looks ready to play.

And George Kittle is back on the sideline, looking ready to play. Exhale, SF…. https://t.co/BZk9KiphVC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020