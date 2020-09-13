The Spun

Injury Update For 49ers Tight End George Kittle

Tight End George Kittle celebrating during a game.SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 21: George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Rams during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

George Kittle has departed this afternoon’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game with an apparent injury.

Kittle, 26, left in the first half of today’s game. ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers star is being treated for a lower leg injury.

San Francisco is leading Arizona, 13-10, at halftime. Kittle has four receptions for 44 yards.

Kittle’s lower-leg injury appeared to happen on this play:

Kittle would obviously be a major loss for this 49ers’ offense. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he’ll be back in the second half.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star signed a five-year, $75 million contract extension this offseason.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with George to keep him in red and gold well into the future,” general manager John Lynch said of the signing. “George was part of our first draft class and represents as well as anyone the core values we covet in the players we build our team with. His talent and spirit are unique, his will and grit contagious and his production undeniable. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for George and our team with him a part of it.”

Kittle is a huge part of the 49ers’ present and future. Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field when the third quarter begins.

UPDATE: Kittle is back on the sideline and reportedly looks ready to play.


