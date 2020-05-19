George Kittle Is Reportedly Messing With Jimmy Garoppolo On Zoom

George Kittle’s always been supportive of Jimmy Garoppolo, but that didn’t stop him from pulling a prank on the 49ers’ quarterback on Tuesday. The San Francisco tight end poked some fun at Garoppolo during a recent Zoom meeting.

Per 49ers reporter Keiana Martin, Kittle’s been putting old photos of Garoppolo from “middle school or his prom” as a background during Zoom meetings. There’s no doubt these meetings have to be some of the funniest in the NFL.

Garoppolo surely doesn’t mind, either. Kittle’s been the 49ers’ best offensive weapon these past few years – the two teammates share a strong chemistry.

Hopefully, Kittle will give us a glimpse of the photos he’s using. We’re certainly looking forward to seeing old pictures Garoppolo’s.

Kyle Juszczyk revealed George Kittle puts up old photos of Jimmy Garoppolo from middle school or his prom as his Zoom background in team meetings. 🤣 — Keiana Martin (@KeianaMartinTV) May 19, 2020

The 49ers are coming off an incredible season that concluded with a loss in the Super Bowl. San Francisco was just a few plays away from winning the biggest game in sports. But the Kansas City offense – led by Patrick Mahomes – was too much handle for the 49ers’ stout defense.

But the future is bright for San Francisco, a team which returns most of its key pieces. The 49ers did lose DeForest Buckner to the Colts, but replaced him with Javon Kinlaw – the 14th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Will the 49ers be back in the Super Bowl next season? If Kittle and Garoppolo can elevate their play, it seems likely.