George Kittle Makes His Opinion On Green Bay Weather Very Clear

The San Francisco 49ers will trade out the pristine weather of Northern California for the freezing temperatures of Green Bay, Wisconsin this weekend as they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers in the NFC Divisional round of the playoffs.

With the forecast projecting a low of two degrees on Saturday night, San Francisco will have to be prepared for the elements come kickoff. Thankfully for Niners, one of the team’s leaders actually seems eager to get out on the field in the cold.

Tight end George Kittle sounded almost giddy about playing in the frigid weather this weekend. During his press conference on Wednesday, the 49ers star kept repeating how “very fun” it is to play games in sub-zero temperatures, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

George Kittle keeps repeating how "very fun" playing in sub-zero temperature games is. He played in multiple (wind chill considered) during college at Iowa #49ers — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 19, 2022

Kittle is no stranger to cold-weather games. After growing up in Iowa, he went on to play his college ball with the Hawkeyes, where he got his regular fix of freezing Big Ten games.

Kittle has had another productive year with the 49ers in 2021, racking up 910 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 14 regular season games. He was fairly quiet in San Francisco’s win over the Cowboys this past weekend though, making just one catch for 18 yards.

The Niners will have to play a nearly perfect game this Saturday if they hope to knock off the Packers on the road. The freezing temperatures will be just one barrier that San Francisco will have to overcome if it wants to advance to the NFC Championship.

Kyle Shanahan will just have to hope that the rest of his players can adopt Kittle’s attitude toward playing in the cold. If they do, the 49ers might just have a chance to pull off the upset.