49ers Star Missed Practice On Wednesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers were without one of their best players this Wednesday afternoon, as All-Pro tight end George Kittle sat out due to an injury.

It turns out Kittle suffered a calf injury during this past Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite his absence from Wednesday’s practice, Kittle’s injury isn’t expected to be very serious. In fact, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said that Kittle is only listed as day-to-day.

“I mean, he should be all right this week,” Shanahan said. “Just sorer today than we expected, and we’ll take it day by day now.”

Kittle had a slow start to the 2021 season, but he played very well against the Packers in Week 3. He finished last weekend’s game with seven receptions for 92 yards.

San Francisco’s running back room has been decimated by injuries this season, so the offense can’t really afford to lose another playmaker this early in the year.

If Kittle is unable to suit up on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, the 49ers’ offense will have to run through Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. They’re both dynamic wide receivers who can turn a five-yard pass into a 50-yard gain because of their speed.

The 49ers should have an update on Kittle later this week.