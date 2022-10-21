George Kittle Reacts To 49ers Trade For Christian McCaffrey

Los Angeles, CA - January 30: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after a touchdown catch as fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) watches against the Los Angeles Rams and during the second half of the NFC Championships at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers bolstered their offense on Thursday, acquiring All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. Unsurprisingly, tight end George Kittle is a fan of this move.

NFL Network reporter Taylor Bisciotti asked Kittle for his reaction to the McCaffrey trade.

Kittle responded, "What a gift for National Tight Ends Day."

For those who don't know, "National Tight Ends Day" takes place on the fourth Sunday in October.

The 49ers have a big matchup coming up this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco could use an elite performance from Kittle. He has 19 catches for 182 yards through four games this season.

Even though the 49ers just traded for McCaffrey, the expectation is that he'll be utilized in the red zone this weekend. After all, the roster could use a lift at running back.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-49ers game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.