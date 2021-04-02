George Kittle Reacts To John Lynch Calling Him Out For April Fools Joke

There were plenty of solid April Fools’ jokes on Thursday, but San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle‘s might’ve topped them all.

Kittle posted an edited picture of himself donning a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey and made it seem he had been traded. He didn’t fool too many people. Kittle loves playing for the Niners, and San Francisco is going to keep him around as long as it can.

Most knew right off the bat that Kittle was joking, but GM John Lynch didn’t at first. In fact, he saw the tweet right when he got out of draft meetings and definitely started to panic.

Just came out of Draft Meetings for the day. Not funny @gkittle46 https://t.co/4OLoxFRceI — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) April 2, 2021

George Kittle had another hilarious tweet in response to Lynch. Take a look below.

Don’t worry, Niners fans. George Kittle isn’t leaving the Bay Area anytime soon. Kittle is a foundational piece of the San Francisco offense, and has a chance to put up his best numbers yet in 2021.

The 49ers are loaded at the skill positions. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are rising stars within the NFL. As long as both stay healthy, that should allow Kittle more one-on-one opportunities.

The real question for San Francisco is at quarterback. The 49ers will draft a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick, but that doesn’t mean the rookie will earn the starting gig. By all accounts, Kyle Shanahan still wants to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo. We’ll see.

No matter the quarterback that starts for the Niners this upcoming season, he’ll be surrounded by a solid supporting cast, Kittle included.