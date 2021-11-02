George Kittle To Reportedly Take A Big Step This Week

For the second straight season, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been sidelined for multiple games with a significant injury.

However, the two-time Pro Bowler is expected to take a major step forward in his recovery this week.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan shared on Monday that he plans for Kittle to be back on the field at practice on Wednesday. That would mark the tight end’s first time working out with the team since he went on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Kittle has missed the Niners’ last three games and has been on injured reserve since early October. He’s eligible to be activated this week and could play this upcoming Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals if everything goes according to plan.

Unfortunately for Kittle, this is the second straight year that he’s landed on IR. He broke a bone in his foot in 2020 and only played in eight games for the 49ers.

Kittle bounced back and has been a major contributor to San Francisco’s offense in 2021 when he’s been on the field. In four games, he’s made 19 catches for 227 yards, but hasn’t been able to find the end zone.

Without Kittle, the 49ers passing offense hasn’t been nearly as explosive. Quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance have combined to throw just one touchdown over the last three weeks.

The Niners ended a four-game skid over the weekend with a 33-22 victory over the Chicago Bears. If Kittle can return, San Francisco should feel much better about trying to win two in a row this Sunday.

[Pro Football Talk]