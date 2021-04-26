George Kittle Responds To Kyle Shanahan’s Jimmy G Quote

Kyle Shanahan had an infamous quote about Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday which has since gone viral. San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle couldn’t help but jump in on the fun via Twitter Monday afternoon.

Shanahan spoke candidly about Garoppolo during the 49ers’ pre-draft press conference on Monday. One of the questions which came his way centered around the veteran quarterback’s future with the organization. Shanahan refused to guarantee Garoppolo will be apart of the team this coming Sunday.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday, so I can guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” Shanahan said.

Kittle has since poked a bit of fun at his head coach for his strange comment.

“I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach,” Kittle said in response to Shanahan’s comment.

Take a look. I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 26, 2021

George Kittle may have to get used to catching passes from a quarterback not named Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Niners will spend their No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on a rookie quarterback. All signs indicate the rookie will become San Francisco’s new franchise quarterback, taking the title away from Garoppolo.

Garoppolo’s injury history remains a major issue for Kyle Shanahan and the Niners. The young head coach admitted as much on Monday.

Regardless, the 49ers should be an exciting team to watch this upcoming season. If the rookie adapts quickly to NFL play, they could be at the front of the NFC West race.