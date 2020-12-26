49ers Fans Love Seeing George Kittle Back On The Field

It’s been a miserable season for the San Francisco 49ers and their fans, but life got a bit better Saturday afternoon thanks to George Kittle.

Kittle hasn’t played football since Nov. 1 when he suffered a fractured bone in his foot against the Seahawks. He’s been on the injured reserve up until now.

San Francisco activated Kittle for Saturday’s game, removing him from the injured reserve. The 49ers will finally have their best offensive player back on the field after almost two months.

Kittle is the life-blood of the 49ers and always tends to add a much-needed spark. Perhaps the Niners can get back in the win column Saturday afternoon as Kittle returns to play the Arizona Cardinals.

The Niners just haven’t been the same team as we came to expect from last season. San Francisco steamrolled through the entire NFC en route to the Super Bowl before falling to the Chiefs.

The Niners entered this season with high hopes to repeat as NFC Champions and return to the Super Bowl. But injuries to key players amassed quickly early on in the season, practically shutting the door on any championship hopes.

There was speculations George Kittle would be ruled out of the rest of the Niners’ 2020 season. He was clearly determined to return at some point, though, despite the Niners being left out of the playoff picture.

Tune into Amazon Prime or Twitch at 4:30 p.m. ET to catch Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers take on the Arizona Cardinals Saturday afternoon.

[San Francisco 49ers]